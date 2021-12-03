Everest (ID) Price Hits $0.31

Everest (CURRENCY:ID) traded down 18.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. One Everest coin can currently be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00000580 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Everest has a total market capitalization of $35.67 million and $897,141.00 worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Everest has traded 17.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001899 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.51 or 0.00061654 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.79 or 0.00069774 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,084.76 or 0.07746700 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.68 or 0.00088536 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52,499.51 or 0.99564790 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Everest Coin Profile

Everest’s launch date was December 11th, 2018. The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/EverestDotOrg . Everest’s official Twitter account is @EverestDotOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights. “

Buying and Selling Everest

