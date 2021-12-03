ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $507,982.80

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. Over the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0868 or 0.00000165 BTC on popular exchanges. ExclusiveCoin has a total market capitalization of $507,982.80 and approximately $2,577.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002878 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00018265 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000020 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 75.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000086 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000841 BTC.

About ExclusiveCoin

EXCL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

