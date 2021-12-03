Feellike Reaches Market Capitalization of $17,315.38 (FLL)

Feellike (CURRENCY:FLL) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. Feellike has a market capitalization of $17,315.38 and approximately $4.00 worth of Feellike was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Feellike coin can now be purchased for about $0.0097 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Feellike has traded 0% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Feellike alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001890 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.71 or 0.00061779 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.06 or 0.00070011 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,124.69 or 0.07791188 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.96 or 0.00088711 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52,888.82 or 0.99902412 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Feellike Profile

Feellike’s total supply is 10,068,891 coins and its circulating supply is 1,785,468 coins. Feellike’s official Twitter account is @FLLcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Feellike’s official message board is medium.com/@feellikeofficial . The official website for Feellike is feelliketimetraveler.com

Feellike Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feellike directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Feellike should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Feellike using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Feellike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Feellike and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.