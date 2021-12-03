FIO Protocol (FIO) Trading Up 73.5% Over Last 7 Days

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded up 73.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 3rd. FIO Protocol has a total market cap of $124.31 million and $362.22 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FIO Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.34 or 0.00000635 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, FIO Protocol has traded up 73.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FIO Protocol alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000173 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001013 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004017 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000652 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00006003 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001112 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

FIO Protocol Coin Profile

FIO Protocol is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 795,504,251 coins and its circulating supply is 369,318,205 coins. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for FIO Protocol is medium.com/fio-blog. The official website for FIO Protocol is fioprotocol.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

FIO Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FIO Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FIO Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FIO Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FIO Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.