Formation Fi Market Capitalization Achieves $6.42 Million (FORM)

Formation Fi (CURRENCY:FORM) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. Formation Fi has a total market capitalization of $6.42 million and $1.07 million worth of Formation Fi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Formation Fi has traded 23.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Formation Fi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0805 or 0.00000152 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001889 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.60 or 0.00061485 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.09 or 0.00069947 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,125.36 or 0.07780660 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.03 or 0.00088698 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52,878.54 or 0.99731981 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002701 BTC.

About Formation Fi

Formation Fi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,753,015 coins. Formation Fi’s official Twitter account is @formationfi

