Friendz Price Tops $0.0024 on Top Exchanges (FDZ)

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded up 6.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. During the last week, Friendz has traded up 202% against the US dollar. One Friendz coin can currently be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Friendz has a total market cap of $1.23 million and $100,079.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001162 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003973 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.76 or 0.00042989 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.60 or 0.00237251 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00007158 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Friendz

Friendz (FDZ) is a coin. It launched on January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,129,842,156 coins and its circulating supply is 518,994,896 coins. Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO . The official website for Friendz is friendz.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Friendz is a digital marketing company whose main goal is to connect brands to their target audience, taking advantage of the most powerful marketing tool ever, “word of mouth”. The company is present in the market since 2016 and is planning to integrate the platform with blockchain to decentralize the digital advertising system, making possible to enhance trust towards users and client companies and to increase the products and services offered. Friendz token (FDZ) is an ERC-20 token that will serve as the utility token. “

Friendz Coin Trading

