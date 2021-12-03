Gem Exchange And Trading Price Reaches $0.18 on Top Exchanges (GXT)

Gem Exchange And Trading (CURRENCY:GXT) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. In the last seven days, Gem Exchange And Trading has traded up 18.4% against the dollar. Gem Exchange And Trading has a total market cap of $8.62 million and approximately $58.93 million worth of Gem Exchange And Trading was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gem Exchange And Trading coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000346 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001163 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004074 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00042909 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.96 or 0.00237879 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00007100 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Gem Exchange And Trading

GXT is a coin. Gem Exchange And Trading’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 47,099,735 coins. Gem Exchange And Trading’s official website is www.gxtglobal.com . Gem Exchange And Trading’s official Twitter account is @GXT25075644 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GXT is a global company headquartered in Singapore that conducts business with overseas companies in a total of 7 countries including Dubai, India, Virgin Islands, Vietnam, Cambodia, and Kazakhstan. The main countries of use are Japan, China, Vietnam, and Korea, and are used in a total of 20 countries. The GXT system consists of platforms, services, and exchanges, and acts as an important element of the token economy. GXT Token will be traded through public exchange listing, available on the GXT Platform, and will be used when using financial services through tokens and swaps on the Global Exchange (Fiat).The GXT Token is being promoted to receive financial services (overseas remittance, simple payment, debit card) through XIGNAL exchange. “

