GeoDB Market Capitalization Tops $1.37 Million (GEO)

GeoDB (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. One GeoDB coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0380 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GeoDB has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar. GeoDB has a total market cap of $1.37 million and $17,592.00 worth of GeoDB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001162 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001886 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.76 or 0.00042928 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.64 or 0.00236967 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00007128 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About GeoDB

GeoDB (GEO) is a coin. It was first traded on August 18th, 2013. GeoDB’s total supply is 349,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,035,915 coins. GeoDB’s official message board is medium.com/@GeoDataBlock . GeoDB’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GeoDB is www.geodb.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

