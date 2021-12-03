Grin (GRIN) Trading Up 2.1% This Week

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 3rd. One Grin coin can now be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00000674 BTC on major exchanges. Grin has a total market cap of $32.40 million and approximately $3.47 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Grin has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,020.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,159.60 or 0.07845243 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $183.86 or 0.00346767 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $520.72 or 0.00982109 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.96 or 0.00082910 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00011039 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $224.49 or 0.00423409 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00006227 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $204.89 or 0.00386426 BTC.

About Grin

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 90,648,120 coins. The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org . Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Grin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

