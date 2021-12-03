Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (CVE:HTL) Director David Wolf Sells 22,100 Shares

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (CVE:HTL) Director David Wolf sold 22,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.10, for a total transaction of C$46,381.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,763,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,700,564.26.

David Wolf also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 1st, David Wolf sold 150,800 shares of Hamilton Thorne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.10, for a total transaction of C$316,619.68.

Shares of HTL traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$2.10. The stock had a trading volume of 45,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,371. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.95, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 3.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1.95 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.96. Hamilton Thorne Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$1.29 and a 12 month high of C$2.20. The firm has a market cap of C$297.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.30.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hamilton Thorne in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

About Hamilton Thorne

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells precision instruments, consumables, software, and services for the assisted reproductive technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets. It offers laser products used in a range of scientific applications and in vitro fertilization (IVF) procedures; and image analysis systems used in the studies of reproductive cells in the human fertility, animal sciences, and reproductive toxicology fields.

