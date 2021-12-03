Helpico 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.00 (HELP)

Helpico (CURRENCY:HELP) traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. Helpico has a market capitalization of $425.55 and $2.00 worth of Helpico was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Helpico has traded 39.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Helpico coin can now be purchased for $0.0180 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Helpico alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001890 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.71 or 0.00061779 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.06 or 0.00070011 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,124.69 or 0.07791188 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.96 or 0.00088711 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52,888.82 or 0.99902412 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Helpico Coin Profile

Helpico’s total supply is 5,008,576 coins and its circulating supply is 23,628 coins. Helpico’s official Twitter account is @Helpico_Coin . The official website for Helpico is www.helpico.io

Buying and Selling Helpico

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helpico directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helpico should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Helpico using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Helpico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Helpico and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.