Hyper Finance (HYFI) Price Reaches $0.0012

Hyper Finance (CURRENCY:HYFI) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. One Hyper Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Hyper Finance has a market cap of $37,386.67 and approximately $9.00 worth of Hyper Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hyper Finance has traded down 16.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hyper Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001889 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.77 or 0.00061892 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.04 or 0.00069963 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,126.78 or 0.07793834 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.10 or 0.00088962 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53,109.11 or 1.00301885 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002703 BTC.

Hyper Finance Coin Profile

Hyper Finance’s total supply is 200,371,432 coins and its circulating supply is 31,658,686 coins. Hyper Finance’s official Twitter account is @hyper_finance

Hyper Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyper Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyper Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hyper Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hyper Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hyper Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.