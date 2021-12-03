Innova (INN) Price Reaches $0.0421

Innova (CURRENCY:INN) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. One Innova coin can now be purchased for about $0.0421 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular exchanges. Innova has a market cap of $290,236.35 and approximately $217.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Innova has traded up 18.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000032 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000499 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000036 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00008871 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Innova Coin Profile

Innova (CRYPTO:INN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Innova’s total supply is 10,417,969 coins and its circulating supply is 6,901,771 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Innova is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus, and then immutably recorded on the blockchain. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Innova Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Innova should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Innova using one of the exchanges listed above.

