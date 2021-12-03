Insider Selling: Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) Director Sells 117,371 Shares of Stock

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) Director Michael Pyle sold 117,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.50, for a total value of C$4,988,267.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$589,772.50.

TSE:EIF traded down C$0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$40.74. The stock had a trading volume of 81,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,390. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$44.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$42.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.55 billion and a PE ratio of 25.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.45, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Exchange Income Co. has a 12 month low of C$34.85 and a 12 month high of C$47.77.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.62 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$400.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$342.17 million. Equities analysts expect that Exchange Income Co. will post 2.9200002 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Exchange Income’s payout ratio is presently 145.41%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ATB Capital increased their price target on Exchange Income from C$54.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Exchange Income from C$43.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Exchange Income from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$47.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Exchange Income to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$51.70.

About Exchange Income

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

