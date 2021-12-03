Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) CFO Sells $178,000.00 in Stock

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) CFO Philippe Santi sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $178,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Philippe Santi also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

On Monday, November 29th, Philippe Santi sold 2,269 shares of Inter Parfums stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.64, for a total transaction of $198,855.16.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Philippe Santi sold 1,731 shares of Inter Parfums stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.36, for a total transaction of $156,413.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPAR traded down $1.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.54. The company had a trading volume of 89,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,716. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.74 and its 200 day moving average is $77.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.95. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.61 and a twelve month high of $96.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.52. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The business had revenue of $262.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Several research firms have commented on IPAR. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. BWS Financial lifted their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.75.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPAR. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the third quarter valued at approximately $18,785,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 159.3% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 173,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,004,000 after acquiring an additional 106,861 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 27.2% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 428,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,023,000 after acquiring an additional 91,717 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 178.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,042,000 after acquiring an additional 89,404 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,588,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.