Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for December, 3rd (DOOO, DSGX, EGRX, ELMD, ENQUF, FCBC, FPLPY, FR, FSFG, FURY)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, December 3rd:

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “BRP Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and distributes recreational vehicles. The Company offers watercrafts, sport boats, snowmobiles, pontoons, marine propulsion systems and all-terrain and utility vehicles, as well as engines for karts, motorcycles and recreational aircrafts. BRP Inc. is headquartered in Valcourt, Canada. “

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $90.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Descartes Systems Group Inc. a leading provider of software-as-a-service logistics solutions. It is delivering results across the globe today for organizations that operate logistics-intensive businesses. Descartes’ logistics management solutions combine a multi-modal network, the Descartes Global Logistics Network, with component-based ‘nano’ sized applications to provide messaging services between logistics trading partners, book-to-bill services for contract carriers and private fleet management services for organizations of all sizes. These solutions and services help Descartes’ customers reduce administrative costs, billing cycles, fleet size, contract carrier costs, and mileage driven and improve pick up and delivery reliability. Descartes Systems Group Inc. is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada. “

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $54.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The Company markets EP-1101 to treat heparin-induced thrombocytopenia. It develops EP-3101, EP-3102, Ryanodex and EP-4104. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey. “

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Electromed, Inc. manufactures, markets and sells products that provide airway clearance therapy to patients with compromised pulmonary function. The Company is the designer, manufacturer and worldwide provider of the SmartVest® Airway Clearance System and related products. The patented system uses High Frequency Chest Wall Oscillation (HFCWO), an alternative to Chest Physiotherapy (CPT), to deliver airway clearance treatment. The Company manufactures its products for use by chronically-ill patients who face health risks due to pneumonia and mucus accumulation in the lungs, particularly patients with cystic fibrosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), bronchiectasis, and neuro-muscular disorders. The purpose of its primary product, the SmartVest System, is to loosen, mobilize, and release respiratory secretions from the lungs. The Company’s products are primarily used in the home health care market and in hospitals. Electromed, Inc. is headquartered in New Prague, Minnesota. “

EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Enquest PLC is an oil and gas development and production company. It focuses on oil and oil linked hydrocarbons. Enquest PLC is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $38.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “First Community Bancshares, Inc. is a multi-state holding company headquartered in Bluefield, Virginia. The bank provides financial, mortgage brokerage and origination and trust services to individuals and commercial customers through full-service banking locations in West Virginia, Virginia and North Carolina as well as mortgage brokerage facilities operated by United First Mortgage, Inc. “

Provident Financial (OTCMKTS:FPLPY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Provident Financial plc provides financial services. It offers credit cards, guarantor loans, home credit loans, online instalment loans and car finance under the Vanquis Bank, glo, Provident, Satsuma Loans, and Moneybarn brand names. The company operates primarily in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and Poland. Provident Financial plc is headquartered in Bradford, the United Kingdom. “

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST is a self-administered and fully integrated industrial real estate company which owns, mamages, acquires and develops industrial real estste. “

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “First Savings Financial Group, Inc. ( FSFG ) operates as the holding company for First Savings Bank. The Bank provides various banking services to individuals and business customers in southern Indiana. The Company’s principal business activity is the ownership of the outstanding common stock of First Savings Bank. The Bank operates as a community-oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its primary market area. The Bank attracts deposits from the public and uses those funds to originate primarily residential and commercial mortgage loans. The Bank also originates commercial business loans, residential and commercial construction loans, multi-family loans, land and land development loans, and consumer loans. It conducts its lending and deposit activities primarily with individuals and small businesses in its primary market area. The Bank’s subsidiaries include FFCC, Inc. (FFCC) and First Savings Investments, Inc. “

Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Fury Gold Mines Limited is an exploration and development company. It principally explores for gold. The company’s prime project includes Eau Claire project and Committee Bay gold project. Fury Gold Mines Limited is based in Toronto, Canada. “

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Galera Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing novel, proprietary therapeutics to transform radiotherapy in cancer. The company’s product candidate is GC4419, a highly selective and potent small molecule dismutase mimetic which is designed to rapidly convert superoxide to hydrogen peroxide. Galera Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Malvern, PA. “

Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Just Eat Takeaway.com provides an online food delivery marketplace. It is focused on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. The company operates principally in the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, the Netherlands, Canada, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain and Switzerland. Just Eat Takeaway.com is headquartered in Amsterdam. “

