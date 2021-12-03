Liquity USD (LUSD) Achieves Market Cap of $719.44 Million

Liquity USD (CURRENCY:LUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. During the last week, Liquity USD has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One Liquity USD coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001889 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Liquity USD has a market cap of $719.44 million and approximately $26.39 million worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001163 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004074 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00042909 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $125.96 or 0.00237879 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00007100 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Liquity USD Profile

Liquity USD is a coin. It was first traded on April 5th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 719,446,095 coins. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol . The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. “

Buying and Selling Liquity USD

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquity USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Liquity USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

