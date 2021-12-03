Litecoin Cash (LCC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $9.98 Million

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded 17% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $9.98 million and approximately $1,616.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0134 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Litecoin Cash alerts:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52,949.15 or 0.99999793 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 745,850,544 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.