MAPS (MAPS) Trading 34.1% Lower This Week

MAPS (CURRENCY:MAPS) traded down 13.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. Over the last week, MAPS has traded 34.1% lower against the dollar. MAPS has a total market cap of $19.95 million and approximately $774,961.00 worth of MAPS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MAPS coin can now be bought for approximately $0.46 or 0.00000871 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00007297 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00014268 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003520 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004675 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003854 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $335.47 or 0.00633674 BTC.

MAPS Coin Profile

MAPS is a PoH coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on December 6th, 2020. MAPS’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,233,194 coins. MAPS’s official Twitter account is @MAPS_ME

According to CryptoCompare, “Maps.me is an offline mapping application. Over the last nine years, Maps.me has been trusted by 140M users, with over 60M people using Maps.me last year to navigate across 195 countries. This trusted travel companion provides turn-by-turn routing, travel guides, and detailed mapping. The Maps.me application is driven by the MAPS token holders. Each token represents one vote and the token holders will vote on binding governance initiatives related to Maps.me. The MAPS token consists of key DeFi components and is built on the Serum DEX and Solana blockchain. Solana blockchain uses Proof of History as it's proof type. Proof of history is a sequence of computation that can provide a way to cryptographically verify passage of time between two events. It uses a cryptographically secure function written so that output cannot be predicted from the input, and must be completely executed to generate the output.The function is run in a sequence on a single core, its previous output as the current input, periodically recording the current output, and how many times its been called. The output can then be re-computed and verified by external computers in parallel by checking each sequence segment on a separate core. “

MAPS Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAPS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAPS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MAPS using one of the exchanges listed above.

