Minter Network (BIP) One Day Trading Volume Tops $35,953.00

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 3rd. During the last week, Minter Network has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar. Minter Network has a market capitalization of $17.72 million and $35,953.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Minter Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001889 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.60 or 0.00061485 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.59 or 0.00193488 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.27 or 0.00113677 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003195 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.09 or 0.00069947 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $332.23 or 0.00626602 BTC.

Minter Network Profile

Minter Network (CRYPTO:BIP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 5,117,587,622 coins and its circulating supply is 4,912,378,055 coins. Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam . The official website for Minter Network is www.minter.network . Minter Network’s official message board is medium.com/@MinterTeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

