MktCoin (MLM) Trading Down 11.7% This Week

MktCoin (CURRENCY:MLM) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. One MktCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MktCoin has a market capitalization of $24,822.23 and $58.00 worth of MktCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MktCoin has traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001889 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.60 or 0.00061485 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.09 or 0.00069947 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,125.36 or 0.07780660 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.03 or 0.00088698 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52,878.54 or 0.99731981 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002701 BTC.

MktCoin Profile

MktCoin’s total supply is 2,274,139,410 coins and its circulating supply is 1,209,529,900 coins. MktCoin’s official Twitter account is @MKTcoin_MLM and its Facebook page is accessible here . MktCoin’s official website is mktcoin.org

Buying and Selling MktCoin

