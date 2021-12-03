Modefi (MOD) Price Tops $1.30 on Major Exchanges

Modefi (CURRENCY:MOD) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 3rd. In the last week, Modefi has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar. One Modefi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.30 or 0.00002457 BTC on exchanges. Modefi has a total market capitalization of $18.33 million and approximately $564,290.00 worth of Modefi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001162 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001886 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.76 or 0.00042928 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.64 or 0.00236967 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00007128 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Modefi Profile

MOD is a coin. Modefi’s total supply is 22,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,072,741 coins. Modefi’s official Twitter account is @Modefi_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Modum is a platform that will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a supply chain for the pharmacy industry assuring a high level of data integrity, security, independent verification and, flexible data ownership, just to name a few characteristics. In order to achieve this, Modum solutions enable companies to prove compliance with GDP regulations using blockchain and Internet-of-Things (IoT) technology. The Modum token will give to users voting rights. The token holders could vote to decide either if the pre-defined milestones of the project were achieved or not. Furthermore, users will benefit as Modum shareholders. “

Buying and Selling Modefi

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Modefi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Modefi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Modefi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

