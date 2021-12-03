ModiHost (AIM) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $29,646.00

ModiHost (CURRENCY:AIM) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. ModiHost has a market cap of $180,915.02 and approximately $29,646.00 worth of ModiHost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ModiHost has traded down 4.9% against the dollar. One ModiHost coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000275 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001156 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003916 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00042793 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $125.38 or 0.00237785 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00007154 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About ModiHost

ModiHost (CRYPTO:AIM) is a coin. It launched on May 17th, 2018. ModiHost’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,246,664 coins. ModiHost’s official website is modihost.io . The official message board for ModiHost is medium.com/@ModiHost . ModiHost’s official Twitter account is @AimedisGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Aimedis is a medical care platform. It works as an intermediary between doctors and patients in order to create a medical data marketplace, where users can provide medical data to the doctors, and doctors can diagnose patients. At Aimedis, online medical prescriptions are possible as well as access to A.I. (Artificial Intelligence) tools that are able to examine medical data. The Aimedis (AIM) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and/or to pay for other users medical services when using Aimedis. In addition, to buy or sell medical data, AIM tokens are required. “

ModiHost Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ModiHost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ModiHost should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ModiHost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

