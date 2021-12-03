MONK (MONK) Hits 1-Day Volume of $953.00

MONK (CURRENCY:MONK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. MONK has a total market capitalization of $592,469.12 and approximately $953.00 worth of MONK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MONK coin can currently be bought for $0.0457 or 0.00000086 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MONK has traded 19% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002891 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00018240 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000020 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 75.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00000165 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00013721 BTC.

MONK Profile

MONK (CRYPTO:MONK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MONK’s total supply is 12,963,755 coins. MONK’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

