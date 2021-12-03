MultiCoinCasino Price Tops $0.0100 (MCC)

MultiCoinCasino (CURRENCY:MCC) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. MultiCoinCasino has a total market cap of $48,310.33 and approximately $38.00 worth of MultiCoinCasino was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MultiCoinCasino has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. One MultiCoinCasino coin can currently be bought for $0.0100 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001890 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.71 or 0.00061779 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.06 or 0.00070011 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,124.69 or 0.07791188 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.96 or 0.00088711 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52,888.82 or 0.99902412 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002695 BTC.

MultiCoinCasino’s genesis date was March 18th, 2019. MultiCoinCasino’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,807,840 coins. MultiCoinCasino’s official website is go.multicoin.casino . The official message board for MultiCoinCasino is www.publish0x.com/mcc . MultiCoinCasino’s official Twitter account is @RudyRong3 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Magic Cube is a decentralized ecosystem of entertainment based on BlockChain, committed to creating an MC world where everyone is the protagonist. Magic Cube Coin (MCC) is the only transaction object of the game GTO Token. Secondly, the platform cryptocurrency of the MC exchange has the natural platform currency attributes such as dividends, fee reduction, and voting rights. Besides, the MCC circulation will be fixed at 20 billion pieces. And never increase. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MultiCoinCasino directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MultiCoinCasino should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MultiCoinCasino using one of the exchanges listed above.

