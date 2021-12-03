MyNeighborAlice 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $263.21 Million (ALICE)

MyNeighborAlice (CURRENCY:ALICE) traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. One MyNeighborAlice coin can currently be purchased for about $17.90 or 0.00033804 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MyNeighborAlice has a total market capitalization of $547.71 million and $263.21 million worth of MyNeighborAlice was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MyNeighborAlice has traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001163 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004074 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00042909 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $125.96 or 0.00237879 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00007100 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About MyNeighborAlice

MyNeighborAlice (ALICE) is a coin. It launched on March 2nd, 2021. MyNeighborAlice’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,600,000 coins. MyNeighborAlice’s official Twitter account is @MyNeighborAlice

According to CryptoCompare, “My Neighbor Alice is a multiplayer builder game, where anyone can buy and own virtual islands, collect and build exciting items and meet new friends. Inspired by successful games such as Animal Crossing, the game combines the best of the two worlds – a fun narrative for regular players who want to enjoy the gameplay experience as well as an ecosystem for players who want to collect and trade NFT:s, even if they have no idea what an NFT is. “

MyNeighborAlice Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyNeighborAlice directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MyNeighborAlice should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MyNeighborAlice using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

