Neblio (NEBL) Achieves Market Cap of $28.48 Million

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. One Neblio coin can now be purchased for about $1.55 or 0.00002923 BTC on popular exchanges. Neblio has a total market capitalization of $28.48 million and approximately $2.08 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Neblio has traded up 27.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00038089 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00024565 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00006168 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002902 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001231 BTC.

Neblio Coin Profile

Neblio (CRYPTO:NEBL) is a coin. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 18,709,616 coins and its circulating supply is 18,381,982 coins. Neblio’s official website is nebl.io . The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

Buying and Selling Neblio

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neblio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

