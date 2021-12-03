NewYorkCoin Market Capitalization Tops $6.80 Million (NYC)

NewYorkCoin (CURRENCY:NYC) traded 15.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. In the last seven days, NewYorkCoin has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar. NewYorkCoin has a market cap of $6.80 million and approximately $11,007.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NewYorkCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $183.79 or 0.00347111 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00006228 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001230 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001304 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000560 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000105 BTC.

NewYorkCoin Profile

NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 143,761,098,438 coins. NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for NewYorkCoin is nycoin.community

According to CryptoCompare, “NewYorkCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the popular Scrypt algorithm. The NYC is themed after the North American city, New York. NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a faster, free version of Litecoin since 2014. Open source, decentralized, P2P worldwide cryptocurrency. Retail acceptance. The low difficulty, sustainable, energy-efficient mining. Additional website: https://newyorkcoin.net/ Whitepaper: https://nycoin.net/whitepaper_newyorkcoin.pdf “

Buying and Selling NewYorkCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NewYorkCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NewYorkCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

