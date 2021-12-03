NFTLootBox 24-Hour Volume Reaches $67,723.00 (LOOT)

NFTLootBox (CURRENCY:LOOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 3rd. One NFTLootBox coin can currently be bought for $66.41 or 0.00125452 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NFTLootBox has traded up 11.8% against the dollar. NFTLootBox has a market capitalization of $1.50 million and approximately $67,723.00 worth of NFTLootBox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001890 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.71 or 0.00061779 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.06 or 0.00070011 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,124.69 or 0.07791188 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.96 or 0.00088711 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52,888.82 or 0.99902412 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002695 BTC.

NFTLootBox launched on November 7th, 2020. NFTLootBox’s total supply is 40,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,599 coins. NFTLootBox’s official message board is nftlootbox.medium.com . The Reddit community for NFTLootBox is https://reddit.com/r/NFTLootBox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for NFTLootBox is nftlootbox.com . NFTLootBox’s official Twitter account is @NFTLootBox

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTLootBox is a non-Fungible Token (NFT) Project allowing users to Stake the LOOT token to earn Coins. Coins can then be used to open NFT Loot Boxes. The Loot Boxes contain a variety of NFTs – some produced In-House and some from other popular NFT Projects and Artists. NFTLootBox.com is a fairer and more exciting way to distribute NFTs. Now Everyone Has A Chance To Get Rare and Valuable NFTs. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTLootBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFTLootBox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFTLootBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

