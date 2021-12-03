Orion Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $230.55 Million (ORN)

Orion Protocol (CURRENCY:ORN) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. In the last week, Orion Protocol has traded down 4.9% against the dollar. One Orion Protocol coin can now be bought for about $7.16 or 0.00013506 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Orion Protocol has a market cap of $230.55 million and approximately $12.79 million worth of Orion Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001162 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001886 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.76 or 0.00042928 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $125.64 or 0.00236967 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00007128 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Orion Protocol

Orion Protocol is a coin. Its launch date was July 13th, 2020. Orion Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,195,000 coins. Orion Protocol’s official message board is blog.orionprotocol.io . The official website for Orion Protocol is www.orionprotocol.io/orn . Orion Protocol’s official Twitter account is @orion_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “At the core of Orion Protocol is the ORN token. Orion has ensured deep utility of the token across the entire protocol, integrating it into all main transactions to take the form of an internal currency or utility token. Orion Terminal seamlessly aggregates bottomless liquidity from all major exchanges, centralized + decentralized: providing rich trading tools in one easy to use platform. Following a hack on KuCoin Exchange, Orion Protocol has reissued ORN tokens via a token swap, with automatic distribution of new tokens to all ORN holders. A number of assets held on KuCoin were affected, including 3.8 million ORN and Orion Protocol decided to reissue all ORN tokens 1:1 via a token swap. Find all info regarding the ORN token swap here. “

Buying and Selling Orion Protocol

