Particl Price Tops $1.86 on Major Exchanges (PART)

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded up 11.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. One Particl coin can currently be purchased for about $1.86 or 0.00003520 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Particl has traded down 10.9% against the dollar. Particl has a market cap of $21.87 million and approximately $3,147.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00014268 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004675 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003854 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $335.47 or 0.00633674 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Particl

PART is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 11,751,238 coins and its circulating supply is 11,736,887 coins. The official website for Particl is particl.io . The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Particl is a blockchain-based eCommerce platform, allowing customers and merchants to be directl connected on a peer-to-peer network with reliable privacy features. Users can buy or sell anything, similar to eBay, Etsy or Amazon, except that all the transaction data, payments and conversations happen over a self-governed, distributed network instead of a central server. Transactions within the network are conducted in PART, the native cryptocurrency in the Particl PoS blockchain. Particl Desktop is a modern, intuitive, and user-friendly desktop application to make untraceable payments, buy or sell products and services online using the Open Marketplace, participate in community decisions, or start staking funds. Particl Desktop is the point-of-access into the Particl ecosystem. The Particl Market enables direct person to person e-commerce. Using peer-to-peer technology, it operates with no central authority or middleman and is exclusively owned and operated by its network of users. Particl offers to everyone the ability to partake in the global economy, regardless of its geographical location. “

