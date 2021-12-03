Peanut (NUX) Trading Up 6.8% This Week

Peanut (CURRENCY:NUX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. Peanut has a market cap of $2.60 million and $423,445.00 worth of Peanut was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Peanut has traded up 6.8% against the dollar. One Peanut coin can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000518 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001163 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004074 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00042909 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $125.96 or 0.00237879 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00007100 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Peanut Profile

Peanut is a coin. Peanut’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,476,069 coins. Peanut’s official Twitter account is @PeanutTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “Peanut NUX is a Peanut Trade utility token. Peanut is DeFi price balancer that aims to increase crypto LP income. The goal of Peanut Trade is to achieve trustless token swaps and revenue sharing with reduced risk of impermanent loss and front-running.”

Buying and Selling Peanut

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peanut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peanut should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peanut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

