PiplCoin Price Hits $0.0016 (PIPL)

PiplCoin (CURRENCY:PIPL) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. One PiplCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PiplCoin has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar. PiplCoin has a market cap of $272,770.84 and approximately $270.00 worth of PiplCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001156 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003916 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00042793 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.38 or 0.00237785 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00007154 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About PiplCoin

PiplCoin is a coin. PiplCoin’s total supply is 7,329,758,708 coins and its circulating supply is 172,536,809 coins. PiplCoin’s official Twitter account is @PiplCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . PiplCoin’s official website is piplcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency PiplCoin is a digital asset designed to work as a medium of exchange using cryptography to secure the transactions inside supported share working ecosystem. The amount of issued PiplCoins is equal with the estimation of World population on the 15th of July, 2017. “

PiplCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PiplCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PiplCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PiplCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

