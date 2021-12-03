Pirate Chain Trading Down 12% This Week (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. During the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can now be bought for about $1.56 or 0.00002957 BTC on popular exchanges. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $294.07 million and $665,205.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $204.57 or 0.00387956 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.28 or 0.00169313 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.51 or 0.00093905 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003976 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000291 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ARRR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 188,616,777 coins. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

