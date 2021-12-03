PIVX Price Down 0.8% Over Last 7 Days (PIVX)

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. PIVX has a total market capitalization of $51.82 million and $1.91 million worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PIVX has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. One PIVX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.77 or 0.00001445 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Spirit Orb Pets Care Token (CARE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00006548 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000009 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00006368 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000163 BTC.

0x_nodes (BIOS) traded 41.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00007179 BTC.

About PIVX

PIVX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 67,716,988 coins. The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for PIVX is forum.pivx.org . PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here . PIVX’s official website is www.pivx.org

According to CryptoCompare, “PIVX is a cutting edge User Data Protection oriented blockchain project and cryptocurrency. Launched in January 2016, it has delivered unparalleled transaction privacy and obfuscation algorithms deployed on a Proof of Stake blockchain, which allows users of PIVX to fully protect their sensitive data including personally identifiable data as well as financial data from floating around freely on the web. This protection comes through PIVX SHIELD, which is a highly customized anonymity protocol based on zk-SNARKs Sapling. PIVX is also an open-source and decentralized autonomously organized (DAO) project featuring community governance mechanisms and multi-purpose masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

PIVX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIVX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIVX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

