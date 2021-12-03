Playgroundz (IOG) Hits Market Capitalization of $228,750.33

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. During the last seven days, Playgroundz has traded 18.2% higher against the US dollar. Playgroundz has a market capitalization of $228,750.33 and $1,551.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Playgroundz coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001889 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.60 or 0.00061485 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.09 or 0.00069947 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,125.36 or 0.07780660 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.03 or 0.00088698 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52,878.54 or 0.99731981 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Playgroundz Coin Profile

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 coins. The official message board for Playgroundz is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog . Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Playgroundz is www.playgroundz.io

Playgroundz Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playgroundz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playgroundz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Playgroundz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

