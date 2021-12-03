Polis (POLIS) 24 Hour Volume Hits $80,040.00

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. During the last seven days, Polis has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Polis coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.72 or 0.00001351 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Polis has a total market capitalization of $7.03 million and $80,040.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00011059 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $93.52 or 0.00176615 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00006992 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $320.65 or 0.00605582 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Polis Profile

Polis is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Polis’ official website is polispay.org . Polis’ official message board is forum.polispay.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Buying and Selling Polis

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polis using one of the exchanges listed above.

