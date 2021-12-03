Project Inverse Price Down 12% This Week (XIV)

Project Inverse (CURRENCY:XIV) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. Over the last seven days, Project Inverse has traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar. Project Inverse has a total market cap of $533,438.82 and approximately $217,821.00 worth of Project Inverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Project Inverse coin can now be purchased for about $0.0126 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Project Inverse alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001899 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.51 or 0.00061654 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.79 or 0.00069774 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,084.76 or 0.07746700 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.68 or 0.00088536 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52,499.51 or 0.99564790 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Project Inverse Coin Profile

Project Inverse’s total supply is 65,242,445 coins and its circulating supply is 42,438,996 coins. Project Inverse’s official Twitter account is @inverseproject

Buying and Selling Project Inverse

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Inverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Inverse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Project Inverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Project Inverse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Project Inverse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.