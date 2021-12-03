QuarkChain Price Reaches $0.0318 (QKC)

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. One QuarkChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0318 or 0.00000060 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar. QuarkChain has a total market capitalization of $203.39 million and $39.17 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001162 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003973 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.76 or 0.00042989 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $125.60 or 0.00237251 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00007158 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

QuarkChain Coin Profile

QKC is a coin. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,399,906,497 coins. QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io . The official message board for QuarkChain is steemit.com/@quarkchain . QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer. QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network. “

Buying and Selling QuarkChain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuarkChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QuarkChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

