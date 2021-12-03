ReddCoin Trading Down 15.8% This Week (RDD)

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 3rd. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. ReddCoin has a market cap of $64.37 million and $181,605.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ReddCoin has traded 15.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52,137.49 or 0.98466881 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.67 or 0.00059803 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $163.70 or 0.00309161 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $249.50 or 0.00471206 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.45 or 0.00199152 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004368 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00011482 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00010441 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001674 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001151 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

