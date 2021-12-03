Ren 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $65.79 Million (REN)

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. Ren has a total market capitalization of $808.78 million and approximately $65.79 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ren coin can now be purchased for $0.81 or 0.00001529 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Ren has traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001162 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001886 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.76 or 0.00042928 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.64 or 0.00236967 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00007128 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Ren Coin Profile

Ren (CRYPTO:REN) is a coin. Its launch date was December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 coins and its circulating supply is 997,764,051 coins. Ren’s official message board is medium.com/renproject . The official website for Ren is renproject.io . Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The REN is an open-source decentralized dark pool for trustless cross-chain atomic trading of Ether, ERC20 tokens and Bitcoin. REN is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. Ren is an ecosystem for building, deploying, and running general-purpose, privacy-preserving, applications using zkSNARK and our own newly developed secure multiparty computation protocol. It makes it possible for any kind of application to run in a decentralized, trustless, and fault-tolerant environment similar to blockchains but with the distinguishing feature that all application inputs, outputs, and state, remain a secret even to the participants running the network. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ren should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ren using one of the exchanges listed above.

