Rise (RISE) Price Hits $0.0012

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded down 84.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. One Rise coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Rise has traded 86.6% lower against the US dollar. Rise has a total market cap of $219,152.31 and $138,665.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Muse (MUSE) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.74 or 0.00041227 BTC.

Rise Protocol (RISE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00061551 BTC.

SounDAC (XSD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION PROJECT (TIP) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004286 BTC.

SugarBounce (TIP) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004707 BTC.

EverRise [old] (RISE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EverRise (RISE) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Rise

RISE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 189,498,683 coins. Rise’s official website is rise.vision . Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Rise is medium.com/rise-vision

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

Rise Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rise should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

