SAFE DEAL Trading Down 8.6% Over Last Week (SFD)

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. One SAFE DEAL coin can now be bought for about $1.87 or 0.00003529 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, SAFE DEAL has traded down 8.6% against the dollar. SAFE DEAL has a total market capitalization of $1.97 million and $314,006.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SAFE DEAL Coin Profile

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 2,163,191 coins and its circulating supply is 1,054,456 coins. The official message board for SAFE DEAL is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . The official website for SAFE DEAL is safedeal.trade . The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P

SAFE DEAL Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SAFE DEAL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SAFE DEAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

