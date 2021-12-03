SIBCoin Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $7,539.00 (SIB)

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded 19.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 3rd. SIBCoin has a total market capitalization of $329,908.80 and $7,539.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SIBCoin has traded down 18.7% against the U.S. dollar. One SIBCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0169 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52,728.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,123.48 or 0.07820132 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $182.01 or 0.00345187 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $519.26 or 0.00984764 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.58 or 0.00082656 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00011110 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $222.17 or 0.00421338 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00006248 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $204.57 or 0.00387956 BTC.

SIBCoin Coin Profile

SIB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 19,563,610 coins. The official website for SIBCoin is sibcoin.com . SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SIBCoin is https://reddit.com/r/sibcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SibCoin is the cryptocurrency designed for the Siberian Community. It provides fast, anonymous and cheap transactions. Sibcoin is an experimental new digital currency that enables anonymous, instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Sibcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Sibcoin Core is the name of open source software that enables the use of this currency. Click here for Masternode stats. “

Buying and Selling SIBCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SIBCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SIBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

