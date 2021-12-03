SingularityDAO (SDAO) Trading Up 7.1% Over Last Week

SingularityDAO (CURRENCY:SDAO) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. SingularityDAO has a market capitalization of $52.75 million and approximately $3.28 million worth of SingularityDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityDAO coin can currently be purchased for $1.80 or 0.00003411 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, SingularityDAO has traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001156 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003916 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00042793 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.38 or 0.00237785 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00007154 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

SingularityDAO Profile

SingularityDAO (CRYPTO:SDAO) is a coin. SingularityDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,322,684 coins. SingularityDAO’s official Twitter account is @SingularityDao

According to CryptoCompare,

SingularityDAO Coin Trading

