SOMESING Hits Market Cap of $220.30 Million (SSX)

SOMESING (CURRENCY:SSX) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 3rd. One SOMESING coin can currently be bought for $0.0869 or 0.00000164 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, SOMESING has traded down 20.1% against the dollar. SOMESING has a total market cap of $220.30 million and approximately $64.60 million worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SOMESING alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001889 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.77 or 0.00061892 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.04 or 0.00069963 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,126.78 or 0.07793834 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.10 or 0.00088962 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53,109.11 or 1.00301885 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002703 BTC.

SOMESING Profile

SOMESING was first traded on November 27th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,533,621,748 coins. SOMESING’s official message board is medium.com/@singlovers . SOMESING’s official website is somesing.io . SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content. SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform. “

SOMESING Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOMESING directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOMESING should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SOMESING using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SOMESING Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SOMESING and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.