Sport and Leisure (SNL) Market Cap Reaches $168.34 Million

Sport and Leisure (CURRENCY:SNL) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 3rd. One Sport and Leisure coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000469 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Sport and Leisure has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar. Sport and Leisure has a total market cap of $168.34 million and $1.63 million worth of Sport and Leisure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000305 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 32% against the dollar and now trades at $38.56 or 0.00072843 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000093 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sport and Leisure Profile

Sport and Leisure is a coin. Its genesis date was December 7th, 2018. Sport and Leisure’s total supply is 963,252,000 coins and its circulating supply is 678,662,953 coins. Sport and Leisure’s official Twitter account is @snltoken . The official website for Sport and Leisure is www.snltoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Sport AND Leisure offers an open-source blockchain ecosystem platform to record all participants' interactions in the community as well as participants' transactions in different scenarios, such as IP asset trading promotion, gaming and entertainment using the decentralized account. SNL is a major component of the ecosystem on the All SnL Token Platform. SNL is a digitally encrypted virtual currency based on blockchain and smart contract technology that is tailored to sporting contents, community-based incentives and spending on different scenarios. SNL is a nonrefundable functional utility token that will be used as the unit of exchange (e.g. for smart contracts and trade of digital assets) between participants on the All SnL Token Platform on the All SnL Token Platform. “

Sport and Leisure Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sport and Leisure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sport and Leisure should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sport and Leisure using one of the exchanges listed above.

