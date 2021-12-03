Squirrel Finance (NUTS) Market Cap Achieves $1.12 Million

Squirrel Finance (CURRENCY:NUTS) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. Over the last seven days, Squirrel Finance has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. Squirrel Finance has a total market cap of $1.12 million and approximately $4,701.00 worth of Squirrel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Squirrel Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.62 or 0.00001175 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001156 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003916 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00042793 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $125.38 or 0.00237785 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00007154 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Squirrel Finance Coin Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “Squirrel aims to develop a trusted ecosystem to empower, secure & simplify DeFi for end users. “

Squirrel Finance Coin Trading

