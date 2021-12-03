Stacks 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $248.42 Million (STX)

Stacks (CURRENCY:STX) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 3rd. In the last week, Stacks has traded 28.8% higher against the US dollar. Stacks has a total market capitalization of $3.15 billion and approximately $248.42 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stacks coin can currently be purchased for about $2.45 or 0.00004619 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001889 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.60 or 0.00061485 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $102.59 or 0.00193488 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.27 or 0.00113677 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003195 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.09 or 0.00069947 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $332.23 or 0.00626602 BTC.

About Stacks

Stacks (STX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,286,952,293 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

