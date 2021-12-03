SuperLauncher Price Hits $2.07 (LAUNCH)

SuperLauncher (CURRENCY:LAUNCH) traded 25.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. SuperLauncher has a total market cap of $9.14 million and approximately $659,816.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SuperLauncher has traded down 20.4% against the US dollar. One SuperLauncher coin can now be bought for approximately $2.07 or 0.00003920 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001899 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.51 or 0.00061654 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.79 or 0.00069774 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,084.76 or 0.07746700 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.68 or 0.00088536 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52,499.51 or 0.99564790 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002691 BTC.

About SuperLauncher

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,424,105 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher

SuperLauncher Coin Trading

